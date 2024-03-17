Waiting for Hamilton

Giancarlo Fisichella he is certainly one of the pilots who knows the environment best Ferrari, having spent important moments of his career in Maranello between Formula 1 and WEC. He too, speaking to Express Sport, had the opportunity to express his opinion on the arrival of Lewis Hamilton expected for 2025 as Charles Leclerc's new teammate, and therefore in place of Carlos Sainz.

pros and cons

Regarding the welcome that will be given to the seven-time world champion in Emilia, the Roman driver has no doubts: the #44 will soon be able to find himself at ease in Ferrari, even if from a sporting point of view it won't be all simple. In addition to having to get to know the members of the team, the Briton will have to deal with his own Leclercwell placed in Maranello since 2019 as well as one of the fittest drivers in recent years, outside of the golden period that Max Verstappen is going through.

Not all simple

If we add the great public anticipation and expectations towards Hamilton, not everything will therefore be simple for the current Mercedes driver: “It will be tough – explained Fisichella referring to Hamilton's future – he and Charles are two extraordinary, fast drivers, especially in the qualifying sessions. Charles is always at the top, he has obtained many pole positions. He has been integrated into the team for a few years, so for Lewis It won't be easy to beat him. So I think he has to be very concentrated, spend a lot of time in the factory, in Maranello, with the mechanics. For Lewis anyway it will be easy to join the team because the atmosphere in Ferrari is great and the people are very nice, so you immediately feel at home“.