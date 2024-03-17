The director of the United Nations Children's Agency (UNICEF) gave a harsh assessment on Sunday of the chaotic situation in Haiti, saying it “very much resembles a scene from the movie Mad Max,” which “depicts a violent and lawless post-apocalyptic future.”

“Haiti is in a terrible situation,” UNICEF Executive Director Katherine Russell told the “Face the Nation” talk show on the American CBS television network.

She added, “Many people there suffer from extreme hunger and malnutrition, and we cannot deliver adequate aid to them,” as gangs control large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, in addition to the main roads leading to other cities.

She said the situation was “the worst anyone has seen in decades,” adding, “It's almost like a scene out of Mad Max,” explaining, “This is what it looks like,” referring to the 1979 film.

A recent UN report previously warned that Haiti, already suffering from drought, natural disasters and gang violence, is experiencing a “near collapse of basic services.”

This has left millions vulnerable as they await the formation of a transitional governing council to take power after the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The challenges facing foreign aid workers, some of whom have been attacked or kidnapped for ransom, emerged on Saturday when gangs looted a UNICEF shipment meant to provide relief to suffering mothers and children.

On Saturday, the UNICEF representative in Haiti said on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “Today, a UNICEF container, containing vital supplies for the health of mothers and newborns, was looted at the main port in Port-au-Prince,” adding, “This incident occurred.” “At a critical moment when children needed them most.”

As life becomes more difficult for Haitians and foreigners, the US Embassy announced on Saturday that it is organizing a charter flight to evacuate its citizens from Haiti. Non-essential embassy staff were evacuated six days ago.

For two weeks, Haiti has been witnessing a gang uprising, as well-armed groups, whose numbers swelled after an attack on two prisons that led to the release of thousands of prisoners, are seeking to overthrow Prime Minister Henry.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to organize a Kenyan-led security mission to support the police forces on the Caribbean island.