Yeah ‘The Anthill’ December started with a week full of international stars, this Monday, December 9, it continued on the same path by receiving Patrick Dempsey. The iconic ‘hunky doctor’ from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reviewed with Pablo Motos his career in the world of acting, whose latest success has been the film ‘Ferrari’. Precisely, the American actor is passionate about the world of motors, a ‘hobby’ that has led him to compete in professional races, in addition to founding his own team. He spoke at length about all this with Motos, eight years after debuting in the format on the occasion of the promotion of ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby.

On this occasion, Dempsey was in Spain as an ambassador for the TAG Heuer watch brand to open the firm’s new boutique in Barcelona. “Can you order whatever you want and they’ll give it to you as a gift?” the presenter wanted to find out. first. In fact, the actor recognized the great luck of being able to have the latest models of the prestigious Swiss brand at his disposal. Furthermore, through his love of motorsports, “they have been sponsors of my racing team,” he explained in this regard.

At that moment, the guest realized that Motos was also wearing a watch from the firm. “So I have to come at least 20 times for you to buy 20 watches,” he said, laughing.

The one from Requena, far from responding to the guest’s joke, continued with the script, interested in exploring the pilot role of the famous actor. So, Patrick Dempsey He ended up revealing that all the money from his first success in the world of acting was spent on a classic car. «Many years ago, in 1987 I made the romantic comedy ‘Can’t Buy Me Love‘And with my first salary I bought a ’63 cabriolet that I still have,” he said. Although it was more of an investment than an expense, since more than 35 years later it has revalued. In fact, he considers it “the best investment I have made in my life, I bought it for 5,000 and now it is worth much more.”









Patrick Dempsey’s return to racing after ‘Ferrari’

For a few years he put his racing hobby aside a bit, however, after working in ‘Ferrari‘The bug has bitten him again. «I had read the script years before the producer finally had the money to make the film. I had always loved that time, in addition to wanting to play a character there,” he admitted.

So he called him, expressed his desire to participate in the film doing whatever it was. He was assigned the role of the Italian racing driver Piero TaruffYo. «I dyed my hair and I also did all the scenes, including the one with the stuntmen. That led me to think that it would be a good idea to drive a little in my free time. In the end he finished second at Le Mans driving a Porsche entered by the team Dempsey Proton Racing.

And for him, racing is a form of meditation, a statement whose reason he explained in ‘The Anthill’. «You don’t think about anything other than what you are doing at that moment. You’re cornering every time, completely focused on what’s going on around you. And then the physical effort also relaxes a lot.