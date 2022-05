The numbers of today’s Superenalotto winning draw, 24 May 2022. No ‘6’ nor ‘5 + 1’ in today’s competition. The winning combination is 22, 24, 25, 32, 46, 73. Wild: 29. Superstar: 62. Seven ‘5s’ were created, each winning € 32,041. The jackpot available to ‘6’ for the next competition rises to 210.5 million euros.