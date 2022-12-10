Despite the recent changes that James Gunn would be implemented at DC Studios, everything indicates that fans will not have to worry about “Joker 2”, because Todd Phillips, the director of the film, has just shared the first preview of this long-awaited sequel. This is a first look of Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic killer clown. Look at the image below.

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker for the sequel to the film. Photo: Instagram/Todd Phillips

With this photo, whose attached message says “Our boy”, it is confirmed that the filming work is underway. However, the post is not very revealing, it can only be deduced that it is about the protagonist receiving a shave, presumably from one of the asylum workers he was sent to at the end of the first installment.

What role will Lady Gaga play in “Joker 2”?

The sequel to “Joker”, officially titled “Joker: Folie á Deux”, will not only feature Joaquín Phoenix, but also Lady Gaga, whose presence in the leading cast was announced earlier this year. The singer will give life to Harley Quinn, this being the second time that an adaptation of the popular villain has been made.

According to Comic Book, the rest of the cast that have been announced so far include Catherine Keener (“Being John Malkovich”), Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin)” and Harry Lawtey (“Industry”) in roles yet to be announced. announce. Zazie Beetz, who fictionalized Sophie Dumond (Arthur Flecker’s neighbor in the first film), will reprise her role.

The second part of “Joker” is co-starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Photo: composition LR / Warner

When will “Joker 2” come out?

To the joy of fans, “Joker 2” will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. A 5-year wait. Will be worth? Fans hope so, especially since it is known that the tape will have a musical cut and not everyone liked the idea very well.