At the same time that all of Europe was watching England-France, in the icy and distant Reykjavik the European Film Awards were being presented. Born 35 years ago, the awards granted by the European Film Academy chaired by the Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland provided hope for three Spanish feature films: ‘Alcarràs’, nominated in the categories of best European film and screenplay; ‘El buen patrón’, by Fernando León, nominated for best comedy; and Penélope Cruz, who aspired to the best actress statuette for her work in ‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar. Only León came to Spain with a prize.

“It’s a drama, not a comedy,” said the producer of ‘El buen patrón’, Jaume Roures, when he went up to collect the statuette for a film released last year after competing without luck at the San Sebastian Festival, but which swept in the Goya with six awards. “Your father, wherever he is, will continue to be proud of you,” praised Roures, while Fernando León thanked the work of the protagonist, Javier Bardem. ‘El buen patrón’ is a pessimistic fable about the degradation and inhumanity of the labor market, which can be seen as the gloomy reverse of ‘Mondays in the Sun’ in a key of black humor. Its protagonists, the employees of an industrial scales company in a provincial city at the mercy of the owner, played by a captivating Bardem.

Ruben Östlund was the great protagonist of the night. The Swedish director took the awards for best film, European director and script for ‘The triangle of sadness’, which already won the Palme d’Or in Cannes, in addition to adding the best actor award in Iceland for Zlatko Buric, who plays to a millionaire arms dealer.

The director of ‘Force Majeure’ and ‘The Square’, the latter also awarded the highest award at Cannes, signs a black comedy that takes place aboard a luxury cruise ship that sinks and whose passengers end up on a deserted island. A satire of the way of life of the rich and of savage capitalism, which includes shocking scenes with vomiting and which has the American actor Woody Harrelson in its cast. ‘The triangle of sadness’ will hit Spanish theaters on February 17.

Ukrainian War



The Luxembourger Vicky Krieps was the best European actress for ‘The Rebel Empress’, a film recently released in Spain that portrays Sissi in an unconventional way, who in the cinematographic imagination remains with the face of Romy Schneider. Krieps thanked her for the award from her house, dressed in a cap and a dinosaur tracksuit, from Lacoste, yes. The European Film Awards had a necessary reminder of the war in Ukraine and awarded the European co-production award to Ukrainian producers as a whole, who have not only seen their work interrupted by the war, but who do not know if they will be able to continue carrying out their work in a country under bombs.

“Our identity as a country and as a culture is under threat and may be destroyed,” recalled a performance of Ukrainian filmmakers on stage in Reykjavik.