Bad Boys is back. After the release of the third film in 2020, today the first trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, film that once again introduces us to Will Smith in the role of Mike Lowrey, and Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett.

On this occasion, Bad Boys: Ride or Die presents us with a story where Captain Howard is accused of having relations with the cartels, so our protagonists will have to clear his name. However, this is a trap, and now Mike and Marcus will have to escape from the police after being wrongly accused. This is what Adil El Arbi, the director of this film, commented on the matter:

“What is going to happen in this [película] I just think there will be a lot more comedy. The third had a dramatic tone. With this one, our true purpose is to make people laugh and have a good time at the movies. Martin [Lawrence] goes to a higher level. “This is the culmination of Marcus Burnett’s arc.”

As you saw, Bad Boys: Ride or Die It still presents us with an adventure full of action and memorable moments, but it will have a greater focus on comedy, something that Martin Lawrence has always specialized in in the series. At the moment it is unknown if this will sideline Smith, who remains under the shadow of the Oscar slap.

We can only wait to see what will happen in this film. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will hit movie theaters on June 7, 2024. On related topics, director of The Legend of Zelda movie shares more details about this production. Likewise, they announce a live-action Teen Titans movie.

Editor's Note:

Bad Boys is a relic of the action world. The first two are classics of the genre, but the third was not as good as many of us expected, so my expectations for this new film are low. I hope it will be fun and with several adrenaline moments, but I don't think it will surpass what Michael Bay did in his time.

Via: Sony Pictures Entertainment