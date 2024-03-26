Daniel Alves He left prison this Monday Brians 2 (Barcelona) after posting the million euros of bail that the Barcelona hearing to grant him provisional release, while the appeals for his conviction for sexual abuse are resolved.

The former Barcelona footballer was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in the first instance to four years and six months, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a young woman in the bathroom of the nightclub. Sutton of Barcelona on December 30, 2022.

Dani Alves was released from prison. His lawyer accompanies him. Photo:AFP Share

Alves He left the prison where he remained for 14 months (since January 20, 2023) in the afternoon and did so accompanied by his lawyer Ines Guardiola and in the midst of several people who came to the door of the penitentiary center to protest against the Brazilian's freedom.

Daniel Alves After five days, he deposited the deposit of one million euros in the account of section 21a of the Barcelona hearing -the court that tried and convicted him- and handed over his two passports – the Spanish and the Brazilian – one of the requirements to be able to leave prison.

Where did Dani Alves' bail money come from?

There are several theories surrounding the million euros of the bail Dani Alves. This Monday, the newspaper Sport of Barcelona indicated that the former player and his entourage were the ones who provided the money to get out of prison, but did not reveal if it was a credit or from his account that he would have 55 million euros and that represented 1.8% of his wealth.

However, the lawyer Montse Suarez explained in the program Public mirror that the law of Spain allows a convicted person to present property to pay bail and His mansion in Barcelona is valued at 5 million euros.

“It may be in cash, but you have not thought about the mansion that this person has that is worth 5 million euros, because this law also allows, in the absence of money, to be able to present a home that you own and to be able, therefore, to refute that provisional freedom,” he said.

Regarding the delay in approving the home as part of the bond, he explained: “The property and the appraisal of the property takes about 2-3 days. The appraisal must exceed double the deposit, with reduced expenses.”

In a white car, Dani Alves left the prison. Photo:AFP Share

On the other hand, the newspaper The vanguard revealed that Daniel Alves He received help from several players, who would have lent him the money to get him out of jail.

“A group of friends, among whom there could be an active soccer player, contributed money up to the amount that on Monday at 12 noon was recorded in the court account,” he explained.

The medium of television Tudn He went further and pointed out that there were several players from the Spanish League who made a collection to pay said bail, one of the names that stood out was that of the Dutchman Memphis Depay with whom he shared a dressing room in his second stage in the Barcelona.

Memphis Depay Photo:EFE Share

“Among them would be Memphis Depay. The player of Atlético de Madrid and Alves “They coincided in the Brazilian's second stage at FC Barcelona and there they became good friends,” added the aforementioned media.

At the time it was said that Neymar's father and his family were going to help Dani Alves pay the bail of one million euros, after lending him the 150,000 euros in compensation for the conviction, but the Neymar Santos Sr. ruled out this possibility.

“As everyone knows, at the beginning I helped Dani Alves, without any connection with any lawsuit. In this second moment, in a situation different from the previous one, in which the Spanish courts have already ruled in favor of the conviction, There is speculation and an attempt is made to associate my name and that of my son with a matter that no longer concerns us today. I hope that Daniel finds with his own family all the answers he is looking for. For us, for my family, the matter is over,” explained in an official statement.

Neymar and Dani Alves. Photo:TIME Share

SPORTS

With EFE.