Alfa Romeo begins its path towards electrification with the Tonale and does so with all the ingredients: a new model, the premiere of an exclusive assembly line and a product plan that will lead to the first 100% electric car in 2025. In this plan , the Giambattista Vico plant in Pomigliano d’Arco (Naples) plays a key role. The factory, which has a total area of ​​2,213,970 m2, will house the new exclusive assembly line for the assembly of the Tonale SUV. A car for which

orders are open in April in the Edizione Speciale version (130 hp hybrid) that will arrive at dealerships this summer.

Gallery.



Photo gallery: This is how the Alfa Romeo Tonale is produced



Production of the Tonale has begun at the Pomigliano factory; currently 15 vehicles leave a day, but when they are at full capacity

will manufacture an average of 23 cars per hourwhich is equivalent to assembling more than 350 a day.

The plant was inaugurated in 1972 to produce the Alfasud. Since then, more than 5 million vehicles have rolled off its production lines; now it is one of the most advanced industrial facilities of the Stellantis group.

CEO of Alfa Romeo,

Jean Philippe Imparato, closely follows the adaptation of the Tonale assembly line in Pomigliano, with monthly visits. Among his priorities are the quality of the product according to the DNA of the brand and strengthening the spirit of cohesion of the team in the face of this new stage for the Stellantis sports brand.

El Tonale arrives to try to conquer a young and urban client. It has contained measures of 4.53 meters long, 1.84 meters wide and 1.6 meters high. It will have two levels of electrification: hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The Hybrid VGT engine has 160 hp and incorporates a 48-volt electric motor that can move the car in some manoeuvres. At launch, the 130 hp hybrid version is also available. Later, the 275 hp plug-in hybrid Q4 version will arrive, with a range in electric mode of up to 80 kilometers. The range is completed with the new 130 hp diesel engine.