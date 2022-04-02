YE Sunday, April 3, 2022, 00:45



Ferrari has won four prestigious accolades at the Red Dot Award Design Awards. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 won the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’, while the 812 Competizione, 812 Competizione A and 296 GTB won successive Red Dot awards.

These international recognitions underline once again the work of the Centro Stile Ferrari, directed by

Flavio Manzondeveloping cutting-edge solutions that make the Maranello-based manufacturer’s cars unique, all without ever altering the symbiosis between aesthetics and functionality, a fundamental element of Ferrari’s DNA.

Considered one of the most important and prestigious awards in the design industry, the Red Dot Awards celebrate excellence and innovative work by the world’s best designers. It was in 1955 when they began, with this year’s edition taking place on June 20 in Essen, Germany.

Between 2015 and 2022,

Ferrari has won a total of 23 awards Red Dot. No other automaker has even been able to come close to these results in the award’s 68-year history. In the last eight editions, the jury has awarded Ferrari the most prestigious award, the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’, no fewer than seven times. This year the Ferrari Daytona SP3 followed in the footsteps of the FXX-K, the 488 GTB, the J50, the Portofino, the Monza SP1 and the SF90 Stradale.

The design of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is based on a harmonious juxtaposition of contrasts between sculptural and sensual surfaces alternating with strong lines that recall the dominant role of aerodynamics in racing models, and the car design of the 1960s and 1970s. such as the 330 P4, the 350 Can-Am and the 512 S. The world of sports prototypes also inspired the bold decision to equip the car with a ‘Targa’-type body with a removable hardtop. For all these reasons, the car offers the driver unique emotions combined with great ease of use.