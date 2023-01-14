The 1st Baccalaureate students of IES Sanje begin to prepare for the school contest organized by LA VERDAD with the sponsorship of Grupo Fuertes, the Regional Assembly, Lhicarsa and El Corte Inglés, in addition to the collaboration of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia in its twelfth edition. Students in the 6th year of Primary, Secondary, 1st year of Baccalaureate and Intermediate Vocational Training in the Region of Murcia can participate in this initiative until January 22, 2023 by creating their own digital newspaper. During a month and a half approximately, the period that the competition lasts, the students will become authentic journalists of a communication medium, writing and layout their own news. The best digital editions will have a prize: electric scooters, hoverboards, ebooks and tablets can be yours.

To participate, they only have to form teams of between 4 and 6 members. Registration is free. The groups must be led by a tutor, who will be a teacher from the center. In turn, the school or institute can present as many teams as it wishes from each class, and the same tutor can direct several groups of students. Each team will have to identify themselves with their own name, invented for this purpose (for example Sanje a day).

LA VERDAD will make its own platform available to students so that they can intuitively create their own newspaper: publishing their news, covers and multimedia content on the web. This work will be reflected on the internet so that they can consult it, both themselves and their families, friends and all the readers they want.

During the contest, both the effort to update news and the publication of content will be valued. In other words, students will have to act as authentic reporters: search for the news, gather information, conduct interviews, accompany the texts with photos, videos, etc. To do this, they will have to choose the topics they are going to write about.

The project will combine two types of content to be developed by the participants: suggested themes, that is, content of an informative/pedagogical nature, on which the work of each group will focus, and the greatest demands when it comes to being recognized and awarded jobs, and entertainment themes (sports, music, videogames, movies, etc.) or free.

In order for the jury to be able to assess all the work done, the group must present at least one piece of information on the suggested theme in at least two of the tests.