Unfortunately for the Flock, Alexis Vega he was injured in the second half, leaving the field in tears and later being caught leaving the stadium on crutches, without knowing for now what the diagnosis is.

Here is the qualification for each pupil of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic:

Bursted, swept up and ordered.

I was looking to play from defense without being able to find a way.

He lacked joining the attack, he always stayed tied up in defense. He left at 29 ‘due to an injury.

For the complement, he continued to throw and had even scored the winning goal with a header in added time, however, it was annulled for offside.

In defensive matters he had no problems, except for an action where he was easily mocked by the Brazilian wine.

EXPULSION AND SAN LUIS IS LEFT WITH ONE LESS! 🟥 Juan Manuel Sanabria goes straight to the showers for a tremendous iron to Jesús Sánchez ❌ Enjoy this game on ESPN and Star+.https://t.co/e1CkUTLszQ pic.twitter.com/Hf3ZBBNlAg – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 14, 2023

However, he failed to put the Argentine in predicaments Marcelo Barovero.

He wanted to try a play similar to that of the goal of striped, but on this occasion he became engrossed and could not transcend. He left at 49 ‘with a knee injury.

He lacked more dynamics and did not return for the second period.

🚨🚨🚨 CONCERN IN THE SACRED FLOCK! 🚨🚨🚨 Alexis Vega leaves the field crying after injuring her right knee 😰 Enjoy this game on ESPN and Star+. pic.twitter.com/Uxywwg1W4P – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 14, 2023

He only had one shot into the area that was easily stopped by barovero. He was replaced at 53′.

For the second half his intensity dropped.

Veljko Paunović spoke after equalizing in St. Louis: “We all leave frustrated, we tried during the game to stay calm, there were many crosses but no real situation to take the 3 points.”#FootballLink pic.twitter.com/xy0dkz2nqj — Enlace Balompié (@EnlaceBalompie) January 14, 2023

His only shot towards the goal was covered with the chest by Ricardo Chavez.