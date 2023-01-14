Chivas visited Atlético San Luis in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium for Date 2 of Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, without being able to score despite having had an extra man from minute 15 due to the expulsion of the Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabriaadding a point after the final 0-0.
Unfortunately for the Flock, Alexis Vega he was injured in the second half, leaving the field in tears and later being caught leaving the stadium on crutches, without knowing for now what the diagnosis is.
Here is the qualification for each pupil of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic:
Miguel Jimenez (8): Field day for El Wacho, since he was not required even once.
Antonio Briseno (8): With impetus as always, covering the suspended very well Gilberto Sepulveda.
Bursted, swept up and ordered.
Jesus Chiquete (8): Just like the goalkeeper and his partner behind, without complications in the face of zero danger from San Luis Potosí.
I was looking to play from defense without being able to find a way.
Jesus Sanchez (5): From the 6th minute he was reprimanded for cutting a counterattack, later he received a flat iron from Sanabria that earned him the double yellow.
He lacked joining the attack, he always stayed tied up in defense. He left at 29 ‘due to an injury.
Alejandro Mayorga (7): In the first half he managed to get up front without creating danger on the left side.
For the complement, he continued to throw and had even scored the winning goal with a header in added time, however, it was annulled for offside.
In defensive matters he had no problems, except for an action where he was easily mocked by the Brazilian wine.
Ruben Gonzalez (7): The rival midfield did not give difficulties, so El Oso simply complied. sanabria received the first yellow after committing a foul at minute 8.
Fernando Beltran (8): He was the most active on the field of play, looking for a way to start the attack, testing his shot and making crosses.
However, he failed to put the Argentine in predicaments Marcelo Barovero.
Pavel Perez (6): He started off in good shape, recovering, assisting and making long passes, but he faded away. He no longer returned for the complement.
Alexis Vega (8): He was the only one who managed to half disturb the cloth. First, with a free kick that he saved with his foot and then, at 23′, he fired a long shot that also blocked him.
He wanted to try a play similar to that of the goal of striped, but on this occasion he became engrossed and could not transcend. He left at 49 ‘with a knee injury.
Isaac Brizuela (6): Although he tried to overflow and prowl the area constantly, his centers were not precise, while his filtered passes did find their destination, but they did not cause anything.
He lacked more dynamics and did not return for the second period.
Ronaldo Cisneros (6): The problem of all the rojiblancos forwards, few opportunities in front, since he never received a ball in the right way.
He only had one shot into the area that was easily stopped by barovero. He was replaced at 53′.
Alan Mozo (7): He entered at 28′ due to the injured little boy. He sent several parried crosses, apart from him he also had his shot deflected by the goalkeeper.
For the second half his intensity dropped.
Roberto Alvarado (6): He was sent to the field for the complement. A lot of mobility, but little generation. He is coming back from an operation, but he left a lot to be desired.
Alan Torres (5): He entered for the second period. At first he was very eager, but little by little he lost himself.
Jesus Gonzalez (6): replaced ronaldo at 53′, but the same thing happened, almost nothing reached him. Just a header over the arc.
Carlos Cisneros (8): He stepped onto the field at 53′. He was the most mobile of the rojiblancos, since he constantly appeared on the right side to try to pass or cross, but the defense made his task difficult.
His only shot towards the goal was covered with the chest by Ricardo Chavez.
