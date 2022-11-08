A tweeter accepted a fifteen-month prison sentence on Tuesday for publishing a false video, which attributed to a minor immigrant the authorship of an attack that had actually happened in China, in the first conviction in Spain for the dissemination of “fake news”. “.

Before a court in Barcelona (northeast), the defendant, JJM, acknowledged the facts and accepted the sentence for a crime against fundamental rights, which also includes a fine of 1,620 euros, as well as the prohibition to carry out teaching or sports activities.

On July 1, 2019, the convicted person published a video that he claimed corresponded to a rape that had occurred days before in the Barcelona town of Canet de Mar (northeast), andidentified the aggressor as a minor immigrant who arrived in Spain without the company of an adult, known in this country as “menas”.

“Here you have the video of the Moroccan mena from Canet de Mar, to those who are going to give the payment until they are 23 years old, the children of Pedrito Piscinas (in reference to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez).

By the way, then for more INRI rapes her, these madmen and these herds of Moroccans will not appear in the media,” read the investigated tweet.

The message came a few days after the Supreme Court of Spain sentenced five Spanish men to 15 years in prison, who had defined themselves as “the herd”, for sexually assaulting a young woman at the Sanfermines festival, and who caused a great social mobilization.

The video that included the message, which was viewed 21,900 times, showed a man brutally assaulting a woman and trying to pull down her pants.

Nevertheless, the recording was a video of a beating in China that had been released by the Chinese authorities to identify its author through citizen collaboration.

Fake news, which spreads at great speed thanks to social networks and other digital media, is a growing social concern, due to the repercussions they have in circumstances as important as elections, but also for the life and health of people. people, as demonstrated during the covid-19 pandemic.

