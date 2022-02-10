The court in Arnhem today demanded four years in prison against a 22-year-old man, of which two years were conditional, for his role in the criminal terror campaign against fruit company De Groot Fresh Group in Hedel. It is the first claim in a series of cases against a total of seven suspects. They will be on trial for the foreseeable future.
#sentence #extortion #case #fruit #company #Hedel
The force is with the Youtubers – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Disney had to bow to the public—and to a technology that, shall we say, is out there for anyone to...
Leave a Reply