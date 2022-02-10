If in itself the month of February is full of new experiences, the users of the switch can currently enjoy a series of special offers. That’s right, this is the perfect time to buy digital games, since currently the eShop has up to 75% discount on more than a thousand different titles.

However, it is important to mention that this sales period, known as the February Festival, only available in Europe at the moment, and it is currently unknown if something similar will happen in America. All those interested have until February 20 to take advantage of the offers.

These are some of the most striking offers of the moment:

–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – From £49.99 euros to £33.29 euros.

–The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – From £49.99 euros to £33.29 euros.

–Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – From £49.99 euros to £33.29 euros.

–Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – From £49.99 euros to £33.29 euros.

–splatoon 2 – From £49.99 euros to £33.29 euros.

–The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – From £32.99 euros to £24.74 euros.

–Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – From £29.99 euros to £7.49 euros.

–Octopath Traveler – From £49.99 euros to £24.99 euros.

–sonic mania – From £15.99 euros to £7.99 euros.

–The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – From £29.99 euros to £14.99 euros

Remember, the sales for the February Festival have already started, and will be available in Europe until next February 20, 2022. On related topics, this is the summary of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct.

Via: Nintendo