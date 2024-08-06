First look at the It: Welcome to Derry series | Atomix

The last two films of Item have positioned themselves as the best adaptations of Stephen King’s works. Thus, it should not be a big surprise to hear that a prequel series of these films is already on the way at Max. Thus, the first preview of this production was recently released.

After more than 200 days of filming, the series of Welcome to Derry has finally entered post-production, and is expected to be ready for release sometime in 2025. Now, during a video focused on HBO’s upcoming releases, A sneak peek has been shared that gives us an idea of ​​the terrifying story that awaits us next year.

This ain’t America. This is Derry. The @HBO Original Series #ItWelcomeToDerry is coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/4yO3tSGyUA — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

Welcome to Derry takes place decades before the events of the original book, and will expand the story of Pennywise and the town of Derry in a way that fans have been waiting for since they first read the book. While none of the children from the original will be returning, Bill Skarsgård will reprise the role of the infamous killer clown.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for the moment. Welcome to Derrybut It is expected to be available on HBO and Max sometime in 2025. In related topics, here you can check out the first preview of the second season of The Last of Us. Likewise, this is the mysterious character that appears in this preview.

While it remains to be seen how well the series turns out, HBO has proven to be one of the best production companies in history, so all fans of Stephen King’s work don’t have much to worry about this time around.

