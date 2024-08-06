Activision has released the first Italian trailer of the Zombie mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6which picks up the story exactly where we left off: on the inhospitable island of Terminus, in the Philippine Sea.

Here, within the crumbling walls of a maximum security prison, are locked up the protagonists of the campaign that ended with a bang, and which apparently they are ready to make their comeback and to take revenge on those who put them in prison.

The group is naturally surprised when they are freed and are not sure what to expect or who is behind the small expedition sent to rescue them, but then the truth is revealed and feelings become mixed: How will the story proceed?