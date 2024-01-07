The first inhabitants of Belgorod, capital of the homonymous region punished by constant Ukrainian bombings, have begun to leave the city for to safer placess, as reported today by local authorities.

A first group of one hundred people has been transferred to districts further away from the border with Ukrainewith which Belgorod shares more than 500 kilometers of demarcation.

This was decided by the governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, after 25 people died and more than a hundred were injured in a Ukrainian attack. last December 30.

Gladkov, who again reported today on Telegram more than a dozen enemy artillery attacks in the last 24 hours, estimated that 69 Belgorod citizens are still hospitalized.

Some families have also temporarily settled in the Voronezh region, as confirmed by the governor, Alexander Gusev.

Due to the attacks, the authorities decided to extend until the 19th the Christmas holidays for schoolchildren, which ended on January 9, and They are considering sending those interested to children's camps in other regions.

For the same reason, the City Council announced the cancellation of religious services in all churches in Belgorod, where, as in the rest of Russia, Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on Sunday.

EFE

