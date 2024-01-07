You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Volunteers remove debris in Ukraine.
Volunteers remove debris in Ukraine.
First inhabitants of Belgorod leave the city due to constant Ukrainian bombings
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The first inhabitants of Belgorod, capital of the homonymous region punished by constant Ukrainian bombings, have begun to leave the city for to safer placess, as reported today by local authorities.
A first group of one hundred people has been transferred to districts further away from the border with Ukrainewith which Belgorod shares more than 500 kilometers of demarcation.
This was decided by the governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, after 25 people died and more than a hundred were injured in a Ukrainian attack. last December 30.
Gladkov, who again reported today on Telegram more than a dozen enemy artillery attacks in the last 24 hours, estimated that 69 Belgorod citizens are still hospitalized.
Some families have also temporarily settled in the Voronezh region, as confirmed by the governor, Alexander Gusev.
Due to the attacks, the authorities decided to extend until the 19th the Christmas holidays for schoolchildren, which ended on January 9, and They are considering sending those interested to children's camps in other regions.
For the same reason, the City Council announced the cancellation of religious services in all churches in Belgorod, where, as in the rest of Russia, Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on Sunday.
EFE
More news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#inhabitants #Belgorod #leave #city #due #constant #bombing
Leave a Reply