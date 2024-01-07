“He did not copy Valentino's bags”: the investigation into the Apulian company Primadonna has been closed





The Apulian company Primadonna did not copy Valentino's bags. The judge will decide Joseph the Baptistwho archived the location of the patron Vittorio Tatarella (assisted by lawyers Pino Giulitto and Federica Santonocito, with the support of lawyer Valeria Carella from the company's legal office). The charges, resolved with a dismissal and the return of the pieces seized in 2022, revolved around the crime of manufacturing and trading goods made by usurping industrial property rights. There were 5,000 minibags contested, placed in stores and online, judged to be too similar to the famous Valentino designer items.

As Open explains, “the legal matter began after the complaint from the Roman fashion house, which claimed that in some Primadonna stores in Lombardy «examples of bags constituting identical and unauthorized reproductions of two models registered with the Italian Trademark and Patent Office, exclusive property of Valentino spa”.

According to the prosecutor's consultant, “the details of the Primadonna bags unmistakably recalled those of Valentino: the rectangular shape, the pointed studs and the distance at which they were placed were the basis of the accusation. The evidentiary seizure of the bags took place in 2022, in order to carry out all the necessary checks”. During the investigations, “Tatarella's defenders also clarified how the famous studs had been used by Tatarella after, in October 2018, he was a settlement agreement was signed with the Garavani company”. “Furthermore, some details – concludes the online site – distinguished the products of the Bitonto company from those of the well-known maison, thus preventing them from being confused”.

