One of the great hits of 2023, Hogwarts Legacyhas its version for nintendo switch scheduled for November 14.

However, the images of the port were still a mystery, at least until today. Recently, the page Hogwarts Legacy for nintendo switch was launched in the eShop Japanese, revealing some interesting information, including the first images of the game and the file size.

Besides, Hogwarts Legacy for nintendo switch It will take up 6.5 GB. In contrast, in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Seriesthe title reaches 80 GB and 77 GB, respectively, while in PS4 It has a size of 29.3 GB.

Regarding the graphics of Hogwarts Legacyyou can take a look at the first screenshots that have been officially published on the website of Nintendo Japan:

Via: NintendoBoy

Editor’s note: Son! Well… for the reduction in file size I think it is a great achievement, personally I would prefer to play it on another console or on PC, but for a portable experience everything indicates that it is an excellent job.