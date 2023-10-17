Belgium | Swedish fans waited for a police convoy to secure the exit from the stadium after the shootings

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the victims of the shooting and their families were in his thoughts.

in Brussels Swedish football fans who received the sad news had to wait until late at night to leave the stadium.

Two Swedish citizens were killed in a Monday night shooting in Brussels in a possible terrorist attack, tells Belgian National Crisis Center.

The Belgian fans were able to leave the stadium a little before midnight, but the Swedish fans were asked to wait in the stadium for the police escort to secure the exit.

In Brussels, the mood among Swedish football fans at the King Baudouin Stadium was shocked.

From Norrtälje Fredrik Bohlin described the events that ended a great day as absurd.

“There were Swedish jerseys and flags everywhere in the square. Then we get to read about something like this. It could have been me. It could have been one of our travel companions,” said Bohlin for Sveriges Radio.

See also Education can't be police headlines, says Tebet Policemen secured the exit of the Belgian fans from the stadium.

According to Janne Andersson, head coach of the Swedish men’s national football team, the decision to suspend the match was the right decision.

Former national team player and Sveriges Radio expert Johan Elmander said word of the shooting reached him shortly after the game began. After this, according to Elmander, it was difficult to concentrate on the match.

“We were in shock and a little scared,” he said.

Head coach of the Swedish national football team Jan Andersson said that he had received information about the Swedish casualties during the break of the match.

“It felt really unreal. What kind of world do we live in today?”

In the press conference organized after the first half, Andersson said that suspending the match was absolutely the right decision.

“We completely agreed that we would not play the second half to respect the victims and their families,” Andersson said.

The shooting happened shortly before the start of the match. The match was suspended after the first half in a 1–1 situation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the victims and their families are in his thoughts. The picture was taken on Friday.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson told the Swedish media that the victims of the shooting and their families were in his thoughts.

“Today we have received terrible news that several people have been shot in the street in Brussels and that the victims are said to be Swedish citizens. Tonight my thoughts are with the dead, the wounded and their families,” Kristersson said for Aftonbladet in the message he sent.

Kristersson said that he had discussed the situation over the phone with the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croon with.

Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told that the country’s authorities are trying to get information about the course of events from the Belgian authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a text message to all Swedish associations in Belgium. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Swedes present to be vigilant and to listen carefully to the instructions of the Belgian authorities.