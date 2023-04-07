Madrid. An analysis of locks of human hair from a burial in Menorca indicates that ancient cultures used plant-derived hallucinogenic drugs.

These findings, published in Scientific Reports, They constitute the first direct evidence of drug use in ancient Europe, which could have been used as part of ritual ceremonies, researchers say.

Previous evidence of prehistoric drug use in Europe relied on indirect evidence, such as the detection of opium alkaloids in Bronze Age containers, the finding of remains of narcotic plants in ritual contexts, and the appearance of narcotic plants in artistic representations. .

Elisa Guerra-Doce, a researcher at the University of Valladolid, and her colleagues examined locks of hair from the Es Càrritx cave, in Menorca, which was first occupied around 3,600 years ago and contained a chamber used as a burial space. until about 2,800 years ago.

Previous research suggests that some 210 individuals were buried in this chamber, but locks of hair from only a few were dyed red, placed in wooden and horn containers decorated with concentric circles, and moved to a separate sealed chamber at the bottom of the chamber. cave. These hairs date from about 3 thousand years ago.

The authors used ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography and high-resolution mass spectroscopy to detect the presence of the alkaloids atropine, scopolamine, and ephedrine.

Atropine and scopolamine occur naturally in the nightshade family and can cause delusions, hallucinations, and impaired sensory perception. Ephedrine is a stimulant derived from shrub and pine species that can increase arousal, alertness, and physical activity. The authors detected scopolamine, ephedrine, and atropine in three replicate hair samples.

The authors suggest that the presence of these alkaloids may be due to the consumption of some nightshade plants, such as mandrake. (Mandragora autumnalis), the henbane (Hyoscyamus albus) or the prickly apple (Datura stramonium) and the pinyon pine (Ephedra fragilis).

The researchers believe that these medicinal plants could have been used as part of ritual ceremonies performed by a shaman.

The concentric circles on the wooden containers could represent eyes and be a metaphor for inner vision related to a drug-induced altered state of consciousness.

Due to cultural changes that occurred around 2,800 years ago, the authors speculate that the wooden containers were sealed in the cave chamber to preserve these ancient traditions.