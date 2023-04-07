He Team 5 gave three concerts at the St. Mark’s Stadium for his 50 years, welcoming thousands of fans who expected to hear his best songs. Subsequently, the great event of Christian Yaipen, Elmer Yaipén and Andy Yaipén was praised on social networks for the great production that users witnessed. Both the audio and the lighting have been an unforgettable experience. All this was done thanks to Live System Perua rental company with a few years in the market, but which already has international recognition.

The Republic was able to talk with the directors of Live System Peru to learn more about the organization of the shows provided by Group 5, the equipment they used, the investment costs and other details behind what were the 50 years of the symbol of the Peruvian cumbia.

How long has Live System been in the Peruvian market?

Jesús Aguilar, director of Live System Peru, said that the company began its activities in the Peruvian market in 2019; however, all the members have vast experience in organizing shows, since they worked in other productions years ago.

“Pablo García has more than 25 years working in companies in the field and then the subject of lighting design for different mega-events. In the case of Franco Cabizza, he is also a professional for many years in the middle of the show event. My person is the administrative part that Live System sees, but we also have more than 25 years in the field of professional sound, but Net as rental we are since 2019“, he indicated.

Live System Peru values ​​its human team and highlights its high-end equipment. Photo: @livesystemperu/Instagram

What other events did Live System Peru organize before Group 5?

Due to the knowledge that they have about the organization of events, Live System not only had the opportunity to produce the three shows of Grupo 5. This company was present at the concert of Wisin y Yandel, Ricardo Arjona, Juanes, Coldplay, Romeo Santos, Harry StylesMorat, among others.

When did the coordination for the Group 5 show begin?

For this type of shows, the coordination between the artists and the production houses is essential and begins many months in advance. As you remember, it was Gian Marco who gave the idea to the Team 5 to celebrate its 50 years in a large stadium and, from there, the northern orchestra got in touch with Live System. That is, planning began in September 2022.

Live System Peru was the company chosen to organize the 50 years of Group 5 since its presentation at the Parque de la Exposición. Photo: @livesystemperu/Instagram

Why did Group 5 choose Live Systems Peru?

In this interview, Jesús Aguilar and Pablo García highlighted the greatest attributes of Live System Peru: high-end equipment and a human group with great knowledge in events.

“All the items we use are extracted from abroad. We wanted to make a difference, but also work with the American or European line. The line that we handle, which is ROBE, is currently the top. We wanted to sell a different experience, committing ourselves to each event that we could have as if it were our own event, so there comes passion, the desire to work as a team“, they detailed.

Live System Peru has international equipment for concerts. Photo: Live System Peru

“With Coldplay, Harry Styles, Romeo Santos, the jobs we’ve done lately require that this team be within their approach,” he said.

How many teams did they use in the event?

The assistants to the three concerts of the Team 5 The lights on the stage stood out, the clarity in the sound from beginning to end, from VIP to Tribune. They even compared this celebration with electronic shows and with what was the presentation of Coldplay.

Live System Peru has little time as a company, but many years of knowledge. Photo: @livesystemperu/Instagram

Pablo García, in charge of lighting, commented: “Probably there will have been some 350 or almost 400 pieces of equipment”, including movement robotics and physics.

Why is it considered the best event in Peru?

The effort and perseverance in the production of the concert of the Team 5 paid off: the praise of the public. The directors of Live System Peru appreciate the praise from the attendees, who also compared them to electronic events.

In addition, Josseline Narrea, a member of the company, added: “Coldplay had a very demanding rider who could not meet it 100% in Peru, honestly, and Group 5 has done it, but that also depends on a human commitment, as Jesús says, as everyone here says, of wanting to do things well in the country and present another quality of show to the Peruvian public”.

How much was the investment cost?

“There is a lot of investment because not only in this is the production of sound, lights. There is the part of screens, generators. There are the security VIPs, there were about 300. (…) There was a lot of investment there, a lot of source of direct and indirect work for many families,” said Jesús Aguilar, director of Live System Peru.

