Fires | The wildfire that raged in the shooting range has been extinguished in Kokkola

The fire started at the gun company Patria’s ammunition at half past two on Tuesday. According to Patria, infantry weapons were tested in the shootings.

In Kokkola The wildfire that raged in the Vattaja shooting range on Tuesday has been extinguished.

The fire started at half past two in the afternoon during the shooting exercises of the arms company Patria, according to the rescue service of Central Ostrobothnia.

The fire that started in the target area of ​​the shooting could not be extinguished immediately, because there were explosives in the terrain of the area. The rescue personnel had to wait for the fire to spread outside the goal area before starting extinguishing work.

“In the final phase, it was a big help to get an armored vehicle to the area. It made extinguishing the fire much easier,” says the fire marshal on duty.

According to him, several smaller explosions were heard from the paint area during the extinguishing work.

Fire zone the extent was about seven hectares.

Rescue units from six different fire stations were present at the site. About 50 people extinguished the fire, says the fire chief. At six o’clock the situation was found to be under control.

According to the fire marshal on duty, no explosive charges were used at the site. The projectile has probably hit metal or something similar and set the dry grass on fire.

“However, everything has been done exactly according to the instructions.”

The guarding of the place has now been transferred to Patria.

Patria’s director of communications Sirje Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen says that infantry weapons were tested in the shootings carried out in the Defense Forces area. A few dozen Patria employees were there.

According to Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen, similar test shootings are often organized.

“Yes, all normal security measures have been in place there. There is nothing dramatic about this,” Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen commented on the matter at half past four on Tuesday.

According to him, all Patria employees left the place immediately after the fire was detected. According to Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen, the shooting was supposed to continue on Wednesday. At the moment, however, it is not known whether it is possible to continue the exercises.