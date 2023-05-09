Marc Marquez will not have to serve the double Long Lap Penalty in the next grand prix in which he will take part: this is the verdict of the FIM Court of Appeal, convened following the complaint presented by Honda on the issue relating to the decision-making process that led to the Spanish rider’s sanction.

Indeed, the Court ruled that the driver has already served his penalty with absence from the following Argentine Grand Prix and therefore the next time the Catalan goes on track he will be able to face a weekend free of sanctions.

Among the reasons provided in support of the sentence is the request made verbally by Marquez to the Commissioners, during the call-up at the end of the race, in which he specifically asked if the double Long Lap Penalty was to be served in Argentina, receiving an affirmative answer from the Panel of the Stewards. However, 24 hours later they changed their minds, generating the mess that led to the delays that ended up in court.

The decision

“Following the decision of the MotoGP Court of Appeal of last April 12, 2023, which granted the suspension of the execution of the sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, the Moto GP Court of Appeal still had to decide on the merits of the case, considering among the other the defense brief of appeal presented by Marc Marquez and the HRC Honda Repsol team on 17 April 2023.

The Court of Appeal has decided to cancel the application of the sanction imposed on Marc Marquez, issued by the MotoGP Steward Panel in relation to the original penalty. The Court held that the double Long Lap Penalty inflicted on Marc Marquez by the MotoGP Steward Panel during the Portuguese Grand Prix on 26 March 2023 had already been served with the rider’s non-participation in the 2023 Argentine GP.

Marc Marquez is therefore authorized to race in the next race he can participate in, without incurring further penalties.