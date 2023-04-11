Fires | The apartment of the service center burned down in Korso, Vantaa

A fire broke out in the service building apartment on Koisotie in Vantaa after midnight on the night before Tuesday.

The service house the apartment burned down in Vantaa’s Korso the night before Tuesday.

According to the rescue service of Central Uusimaa, the apartment on the ground floor suffered fire and water damage. Smoke also spread to another apartment. No one was injured in the accident.

The resident was not at home at the time of the fire. The rescue service was alerted by an automatic fire alarm. The apartment’s automatic extinguishing system contained the fire.

The personnel of the rescue service finally extinguished the fire by smoke diving.

The police and fire investigators from the rescue service are investigating the events that led to the accident.