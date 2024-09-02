Cities in the most critical situation are São Félix do Xingu and Altamira; government has declared a state of emergency

Survey of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) points to the persistence of fires in several biomes in the country, based on data collected from August 25 to 31. In the Amazon, the situation is considered serious in 37 municipalities, which had more than 100 outbreaks in one week.

According to the institute, the city of São Félix do Xingu (PA) registered 1,443 outbreaks. In Altamira (PA), 1,102 outbreaks were identified. The cities lead the number of active fire outbreaks in the country.

On Tuesday (August 27, 2024), the government of Pará declared a state of emergency due to the outbreaks of fires. With the measure, the use of fire for cleaning and managing areas throughout the state territory is prohibited.

Pantanal

The Mato Grosso Military Fire Department reported that Saturday (August 31) was marked by the fight against 36 fires. A fire in Sinop, in Parque Florestal, was extinguished on Saturday morning after being active for 2 days.

The other fires occurred in the following locations: Morro dos Ventos, Atmã, Penhasco and Geodésico viewpoints, in Morro do Chapéu and in the Bananal region, in Manso, in Chapada dos Guimarães; in the Aricá-açu Municipal Environmental Protection Area and Guia District, in Cuiabá. The flames were controlled by 31 firefighters, with support from an airplane.

In the Pantanal, there are 56 firefighters distributed throughout the Sesc Pantanal Private Natural Heritage Reserve, in Barão de Melgaço; between Cáceres and Bolivia; and in the region of Fazenda Cambarazinho, in Poconé. In these locations, the military has 2 planes, 16 vehicles, 11 machines, 4 boats and a water truck, in addition to support from other agencies and the Armed Forces.

Forest fires are also monitored in the Capoto Jarinã Indigenous Land, in Peixoto de Azevedo; and in the Utiariti Village, in Campo Novo do Parecis. Firefighters need authorization from Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) to enter these areas.

Closed

The data shows that at least 9 municipalities located in the Cerrado recorded more than 100 hotspots during the period analyzed. The city of Lagoa da Confusão, in Tocantins, for example, had 282 records. This is 163 more than the previous week.

São Paulo

Fire records extend to the north of São Paulo and west of Minas Gerais, with less intensity. In São Paulo, Civil Defense reported 7 outbreaks on Saturday (Aug 31), one of which was in Pedregulho, which was still active until early afternoon on Sunday (Sept 1).

In the metropolitan region of the capital, in Osasco, a fire was recorded in a community, which affected at least 20 shacks. There are no records of victims.

Fires in Brazil

Brazil recorded 68,635 fires in August 2024. This was the highest number for the month since 2010 – when 91,085 fires were recorded – and the 5th worst in the historical series, which began in 1998.

Compared to last year, which recorded 28,056 fires in August, there was an increase of 144%. Traditionally, this is the first month of the burning season in Brazil, which continues until October. The peak is usually recorded in September.

Overall for the year, the number of fires is also the highest in 14 years, with 127,051 outbreaks – 54% of the total in August alone.

With information from Brazil Agency.