Teo Teocoli: “Adriano Celentano and I were great friends”

Teo Teocoli revealed that he no longer has a relationship with Adriano Celentano despite a friendship that lasted for years.

Podcast Guest Dyeingthe comedian revealed about the singer: “He was my absolute idol, I used to follow him, I always went under his house in via Gluck”.

The actor then tells how the two met in Milan: “I was 14 and he was in the military. When he arrived with his Giulietta he would say ‘well but you’re always here, it’s true that you look like me but you don’t have to come here every night’. He told his mother: ‘Look at this boy, how much he looks like me’. I became friends with Adriano little by little” are the words of Teocoli reported by Evening Courier.

“But it’s been over for five years now: he disappeared, he doesn’t answer the phone, he doesn’t talk to anyone anymore. He had an artistic disappointment, but what the f*** we celebrated 40 birthdays together because his birthday is on the day of the Epiphany, he combined the two things, we always had parties. In these last two years he hasn’t answered the phone, maybe he’s dead. I’ve been trying for four years” added Teo Teocoli.