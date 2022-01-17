Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Fires Fire in a terraced area in Tampere, one apartment in the full fire stage

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in World
The Rescue Department was informed of the fire shortly before nine in the evening.

in Tampere There is a fire in the terraced area in the area of ​​the plateau, says the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department.

According to a release from the Rescue Department, one of the apartments in the terraced house is in a full fire phase. The terraced house consists of a total of eight apartments. Fire fighting work is underway.

The plateau is located in eastern Tampere. According to the rescue service, the fire is on the plateau. The Rescue Department was informed of the fire shortly before nine in the evening.

The rescue service has not yet reported possible injuries. A resident of the area told a Tampere resident To the morning paperthat there was really a lot of smoke in the area, and a lot of people stood in the yard of the townhouse.

This is what the fire looked like from the air on Monday night. Picture: Mikko Kärkkäinen

.
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Recommended

