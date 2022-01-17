Pesaro. “The violin spider is not a real pest. Usually, its presence in homes is sporadic. With a little attention and with the use of a vacuum cleaner, you can easily avoid the bite, perhaps adding control of sheets, pillows and shoes before using them. It may be necessary, if they are present in large quantities, especially in old houses, seal the passage points with the outside, the cracks in the walls, the fixtures and passages of the pipes “.

The doctor says so Ilaria Pascucci, veterinary surgeon who works at the Vector Reference Center of the Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and of the Marche “T. Rosati”.

The doctor enters into the merits, after the death of Cristina Calzoni, 46 years old from Gabicce Mare, who died, last Friday, around 10 pm, in the arms of her partner, after being bitten in the back, twice, by the violin spider. Bites occurred, first in September and then in November, in a cattery, on Mount San Bartolo, near the Pesaro hills, where Calzoni used to go to feed stray cats. According to Dr. Pascucci, the cases of violin spider bites have not increased in the Marche region: “We do not know that there is an increase in reports. In general, it is not easy to have a complete case study concerning this spider, since its bite is practically painless immediately and the lesions are very similar to other arthropods. So, unless you have seen him bite, it is difficult to be sure: the confirmed bites are few units “.

“The Pesaro case shouldn’t worry us or at least, no more than we have worried in the past”, says Pascucci. “The violin spider (Loxosceles rufescens) it is an indigenous species of the extremely common Mediterranean fauna – explains the doctor -: its presence on the territory is not expanding and is documented for over 100 years. It is one of the two species of spiders of medical interest present in our country; the other, on the other hand, is the malmignatta (Latrodectus tredecimguttatus), less frequent, but much more dangerous, whose venom, like that of the close relative of the American black widow, acts on a nervous level “.

“As for the violin spider bite, the danger is linked to the local cytotoxic and necrotizing action of the venom – continues Pascucci -, which it works by breaking down the tissues around the affected area. In most cases, the lesion is indistinguishable from the sting of other arthropods and causes only a little redness, itching and irritation, but sometimes skin necrosis occurs, requiring medical and surgical therapy (skin loxocelism) ; only in rare cases are severe general symptoms present (systemic necrotic arachnidism), often also linked to the health status of the bitten person “.

“In any case, if you suspect that you have been bitten by a violin spider – adds the doctor -, it is advisable to consult a doctor and possibly to a poison control center “.

“The violin spider is so called for the characteristic violin-shaped spot on the back – concludes Pascucci -: it is a small spider, 4 – 5 cm at most, considering the legs, not aggressive and quite modest looking. Light brown in color, it is also distinguished by the presence of 6 eyes instead of 8, as in most spiders. It is a species adapted to domestic environments, where it has nocturnal habits. During the day, it rests in the crevices of the walls, behind the furniture, behind the baseboards or wherever it is quiet and sheltered and sometimes even in clothes or in beds “.