Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in the near future Ankara and Moscow will take steps to start exporting fertilizers from Russia. He stated this on December 25 during a meeting with youth in Erzurum.

According to Erdogan, at present the situation with the supply of fertilizers from the Russian Federation is more tense than with the export of grain from Ukraine through the corridor in the Black Sea.

“I am sure that together with Russia we will take joint steps on this issue,” Erdogan said during a broadcast on his Twitter page.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said that over 15 million tons of agricultural products were exported through the “grain corridor”.

He added that from August 1 to December 25, 585 dry cargo ships departed from the ports of Ukraine, the agency reported. Anadolu.

Earlier, on December 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that there was no real progress in the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of Russian agricultural exports. The ministry noted that Russian suppliers and manufacturers are still facing blocked bank payments, prohibitive insurance rates and denied access to ports.

The Foreign Ministry added that Kyiv is blocking the resumption of supplies of Russian ammonia, with which it would be possible to produce 25 million tons of fertilizer and then feed 150 million people.

On December 19, UN Secretary General António Guterres announced that the organization would continue to work on removing obstacles to the export of food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. According to him, permission has been received for the export of Russian fertilizers from the ports of the Netherlands, Belgium and Estonia.

Earlier, on December 16, the European Union approved the unfreezing of Russian assets of individuals and companies involved in the Russian trade in grain and fertilizers. It is noted that the sanctions against Russia are not directed against trade in agricultural and food products between third countries and the Russian Federation.

On November 28, the President of the Russian Grain Union told Izvestiya that the agricultural companies of the Russian Federation did not feel a positive effect from the resumption of the grain deal. According to him, while the UN does not fulfill its part of the agreement and has not achieved the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian food.