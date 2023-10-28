Saturday, October 28, 2023, 17:29



The quick intervention of firefighters managed to prevent further damage when a new fire broke out in a leisure venue in the Atalayas area of ​​Murcia. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the fire broke out around 3:19 p.m. on the roof of the facilities, apparently due to an electrical problem.

Fourteen firefighters from the Murcia City Council traveled to the scene aboard four firefighting vehicles and Local Police patrols. The device extinguished the fire at 4:15 p.m. without requiring any assistance.