Firefighters from the Murcia City Council put out this Thursday night a fire declared on the first floor of a building in Espinardo, in the municipality of Murcia. According to sources from the National Police, no flames were seen, but a large accumulation of smoke was observed in the area.

There is no evidence that anyone was affected by the fire. At the scene of the event, in addition to the municipal firefighters, patrols of the National Police and the Local Police provided service.