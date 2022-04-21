Novara-Monza 3-2 (25-22, 25-18, 29-31, 20-25, 15-12)

–

An epic match, with incredible reversals, moments of high tension and as many of pure agonistic ecstasy, opened the semifinal between Novara and Monza, which as predicted fought on equal terms, sparing nothing on the pitch. In the end Igor Gorgonzola won in front of his audience, but it was a victory decided by very few episodes, including some referee calls that infuriated both benches. Lavarini starts with his titular sextet: diagonal Hancock-Karakurt, Daalderop and Caterina Bosetti in hand, Chirichella and Washington in the center, with Fersino free; Monza presents itself with the diagonal Orro-Van Hecke (still preferred to Stysiak), Larson and Gennari bands, Danesi and Rettke in the center, with free Parish Church. The start is balanced and the first important break is from Monza, with which he extends to 10-13. Gaspari’s team clearly defends the double break (13-16; 19-22). The ending is, however, incandescent: the videocheck gives Bosetti right on a touch of the Monza wall (which protests a lot) and then Karakurt finds the same with a lob on which Gennari does not reach by a whisker (the reaction of the Brianza bench is still vibrant) . Reached parity Karakurt overturns the set with two consecutive aces that transform Pala Igor into a bedlam. Time out for a Gaspari angry with everyone, but especially with the referees (yellow for him). Upon returning, the Turkish opposite beats hard on the serve and Hancock blocks Gennari on the wall for 25-22 (6-0 in the final partial). The blackout in Monza continues at the start of the second set, with Novara immediately extending to 5-1, taking advantage of the vein of a frenzied Karakurt who. after the time out of Gaspari, he finds the third ace for the more blue 5. The Igor commands with confidence, so far with an excellent Hancok, who holds steady the course, triggering his guns with precision. A Karakurt show (ace number 4 and pipe from place 1) closes the second set (25-18). Back to the wall Monza tries to raise its intensity, relying above all on the wall with which it is hoisted on 7-10 (time out Lavarini). This time Novara disunites, dramatically decreasing in attention. Capital mistake in a play off semifinal. Gaspari’s team rushes in and goes up to 9-15, also finding the game in the center. Under 11-17 Lavarini plays the D’Odorico card batting for Daalderop and the batting lap yields a mini partial that brings Igor back to 14-18. It’s a flash in the pan, Monza still extends to 15-21. The Igor tries everything and with a lot of defense (from Fersino) and the broadsides of Daalderop date back to 19-21. Vero Volley extends again at 19-23, but Novara has a new blaze and with two walls moves into the wake on 22-23. Gaspari stops the game, but Karakurt finds the second consecutive wall and crashes at 23. Van Hecke shoots out the match point ball for Novara, which goes out on the net hit by Chirichella’s serve. Wall Danes overturn the score. Karakurt cancels and lights up a set finale which is volleyball in the form of an epic poem, closed by a questionable (and much discussed, on the Novara side) call from the first referee Curto, who sanctions a first half pushed by Chirichella, delivering the set to Monza on 29-31. The match becomes a wonderful spectacle, with the two teams fighting for each ball as if it were the decisive one (8-8). The first to look for the break is Igor, dragged by an irrepressible Karakurt (already at 27) and by the bar of Hancock, who scored with the ace of 11-8 (time out Gaspari). Monza plays the Stysiak card but two mistakes by Novara immediately put it back into play, with Danesi finding an incredible batting streak that completely overturns the inertia on 11-15. Gaspari’s team takes control of the set, led by a gigantic Larson, and never leaves it, bringing the race to the fifth (20-25). The inertia now seems all on the side of Monza, which starts in the tie break, with a 1-4 signed by Stysiak and Larson. Time out Lavarini. Two mistakes by the guests, however, revive an Igor not yet tamed, which overturns the score to 7-5 (three in a row for Daalderop). Time out Gaspari, who puts Van Hecke back for Stysiak. Washington sends the teams to change the field at 8-6 and on the serve of the American Igor goes up 10-7 (Van Hecke error). Monza misses two bars in a row and finds himself back against the wall with Novara ahead 13-10, again with a wild Daalderop. Hancock plays a sublime first half with Washington and is match point (14-11). The first goes on Karakurt’s error in serving, who redeems himself by putting the twenty-ninth point of his game on the ground, which is worth 15-12.