Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 00:32



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire declared in the vicinity of an essence factory in the Ramblilla area, Barrio de San Cristobal, in Lorca.

Several calls to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center alerted of the fire, indicating that they saw very high flames, which were spreading closer and closer to the essence factory.

Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) and the Local Police of Lorca went to the place.

The firefighters reported that they were old pallets and wood accumulated outside the essence factory, used for the ovens. The owner of the company and an excavator shovel came to the place that helped remove the calcined remains, thus facilitating the extinction of the flames.