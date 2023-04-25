Capcom recently launched a new update for his popular remake of resident evil 4. After the release of RE4 last month, Capcom has only released one post-launch patch for the game, which speaks to the level of quality it was at when it first hit stores. Fortunately, for those who have been experiencing various issues with Resident Evil 4, Capcom is now looking to fix those bugs.

Available now at PS5, ps4, Xbox Series X/S and pcthe latest title update for resident evil 4 rectifies some lingering issues. First of all, Capcom has fixed some bugs that have been seen in all versions of RE4. Outside of this broad fix, however, the latest game update also tweaks some game-specific annoyances. PlayStation and Xbox which some players had faced.

The two biggest changes with this patch for resident evil 4 will affect those looking to complete the game quickly. Specifically, Capcom has rectified a bug that would allow players to “walk through walls,” which was often a feature used by the speedrunning community. In addition to this, Capcom has also ensured that certain items needed to advance the story of RE4 no longer become inaccessible for one reason or another.

You can read the specifications of this new update of the remake of resident evil 4 attached below.

ALL PLATFORMS

Fixed an issue where certain key items would become inaccessible, preventing the player from progressing through the main story. (Announced March 31, 2023)

Fixed an issue that resulted in players going through walls when scoped in certain areas.

PS5 AND PS4

Fixed incorrect text being displayed for certain trophy explanations in some languages. (Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish)

XBOX SERIES X/S

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching when downloadable content was installed and an account with content restrictions was logged in.

The joystick deadzone (the range in which controller joysticks do not respond to movement) fixes made on April 7 have been further adjusted.

Changes to the graphics rendering process made on April 7 have been adjusted again.

General improvements were made.

Via: comic book