The firefighters from the Region of Murcia deployed in Canada to collaborate in the extinguishing tasks of the huge forest fires that are devastating part of the country have already been fighting a huge fire for four days that already affects more than 36,500 hectares.

In total there are 16 members of the Community, 15 forest firefighters and an environmental agent, who are working in Camp Claverie, an area that has been burning since June 2 of this large forest fire declared out of control. .

The Murcian device traveled to Canada from the Madrid airport on June 14 as part of an operation coordinated by the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union. In total, almost 100 Spanish firefighters have traveled to the North American country to help stop a wave of fires that already totals more than 400 active fires.

One of the firefighters from the Region of Murcia deployed in Canada, in front of a helicopter.



CARM







Before his departure, the acting regional president, Fernando López Miras, gave the professionals a flag of the Region of Murcia and thanked them for “their effort, solidarity and dedication”. “We are very proud of them and of the work they are going to carry out in Canada,” highlighted the acting chief executive, who recalled that by joining this international device, the region’s firefighters “are going to help many people who need it.” they need, and they are going to do it representing all of us. There can be no nobler task.”

“It is very gratifying to be able to contribute what we have been learning for years and to be able to give our best,” stressed Raúl Arias Puertas, extinction technician and coordinator of this fire team.