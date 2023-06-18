Deutsche Wellei

Since 2018, no US Secretary of State has visited the Asian powerhouse. War in Ukraine, Taiwan and trade tensions mark a low point in Sino-US relations. Both say they are willing to dialogue. The heads of China’s diplomacy, Qin Gang, and the United States, Antony Blinken, met this Sunday (06/18), in Beijing, beginning the first visit of a US Secretary of State. American to the Asian country in five years.

Blinken is also the most senior US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. He will remain in Beijing for two days for talks covering “economic cooperation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Taiwan issue. and preparations for upcoming high-level meetings,” according to Chinese media.

Qin and Blinken had already exchanged criticisms on Wednesday during a telephone conversation, the first high-level bilateral contact in months. The Chinese foreign minister called on the US to cease actions that harm China’s sovereign security and development interests “in the name of competition”. For his part, Blinken urged Qin to “keep the lines of communication open” to avoid conflict.

“Spy balloon” hindered visit in February

The last American Secretary of State to visit the eastern power was Mike Pompeo, in October 2018. New direct contacts were made difficult due to strict Chinese measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic and, finally, by the episode of the “Chinese spy balloon ”.

Blinken’s visit was initially scheduled for February, following the meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia in November.

However, the initiative was suspended at the last minute when a Chinese balloon was detected flying over American territory. Washington suspected it was a spy artifact, while Beijing claimed it was a meteorological device that had strayed off course.

As Blinken flew to China, President Biden downplayed the episode: “I don’t think the leaders [chineses] knew where the balloon was, what it contained and what was happening. I think it was more embarrassing than intentional,” he added, according to the AFP news agency.

Sino-US relations are at a low point. Among the main sources of tension are the continuing bilateral trade conflict, Beijing’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and Chinese threats to the island state of Taiwan. The Biden government sees the Asian power as its biggest geopolitical challenge and has taken a hard line against it.

China: “Stop saying one thing and doing another”

In anticipation of the visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin signaled a willingness to engage in dialogue to return relations to a “stable path of development”, but demanded that the US stop “saying one thing but doing another” and ” fantasize about a position of strength vis-à-vis China”.

Despite everything, the US State Department says it is willing to initiate a diplomatic thaw and maintain dialogue to “responsibly manage the Sino-US relationship”. Previously, however, the body had admitted that major advances in the talks were not to be expected, given the many areas of friction between Washington and Beijing.

The meeting between Qin and Blinken was followed by a working dinner. On Monday, Blinken returned to talks with Qin, as well as top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping. Biden had also hinted at such a possibility.

“I hope to meet Xi again in the coming months and talk about the justified differences we have, but also about what fields we can understand each other in,” commented the Democratic head of state before Blinken’s disembarkation.

