Sunday, April 2, 2023, 20:29



| Updated 9:00 p.m.



Murcia Local Police and firefighters work together to extinguish a fire declared in the Sierra del Puerto this Sunday afternoon. The fire originated around 7:00 p.m. in Valle Perdido, in the district of La Alberca, Murcia. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received calls reporting a large column of smoke.

A helicopter from the General Directorate for Citizen Security and Emergencies, a Helitransported brigade, two land forestry brigades, three environmental agents and firefighters from the Murcia City Council Fire Fighting Service traveled to the place. The fire was stabilized and controlled around 7:30 p.m.