If you’ve heard the latest on artificial intelligence (mostly chatbots), you’ve probably done some research and heard of natural language.

What is natural language and how does it apply to programming (JavaScript in this case)

Natural language is how people communicate with each other using words. This may include text writing or voice conversation but in this case they apply to programming.

The processing of the language in question (Natural Language Processing, nlp extension) refers to the use of algorithms and techniques to analyze, interpret and generate text and speech in order to understand and use the information contained in them.

In essence, NLP libraries help computers understand human language and communicate with people more naturally. This can be useful for building chatbots, voice assistants, text parsing tools, and many other applications.

Why precisely for JavaScript

Compared to other programming language, JavaScript doesn’t need a specific compiler and you can try it directly on any browser, factor not to be underestimated at all.

For those who want to start programming in JavaScript it may not be ideal, but those who already have a good smattering he can try his hand at NLP.

10 Libraries for Natural Language JavaScript

Below is a list of JavaScript libraries for NLP, with relative links where you can download them:

TensorFlow.js – TensorFlow.js is an open source machine learning JavaScript library that supports speech recognition and natural language processing. Natural Language Toolkit (NLTK) – NLTK is a natural language processing library for Python, but can also be used in JavaScript through a port. It can be used to analyze texts, recognize parts of speech, extract information from texts, and more. He compromised – Compromise is a natural language processing library for JavaScript that supports text parsing, part-of-speech recognition, tokenization, and more. natural – Natural is a natural language processing library for JavaScript that supports recognition of nouns, verbs, adjectives, adverbs and other parts of speech, tokenization, and more. SpeakTo – SpeakTo is a natural language processing library for JavaScript that supports converting text to speech and vice versa. It can be used to create interactive speech applications. Annyang – Annyang is a speech recognition JavaScript library that can be used to create interactive speech applications. WebSpeech API – Web Speech API is a speech recognition JavaScript library that can be used to create interactive speech applications. Pocketsphinx.js – Pocketsphinx.js is an offline speech recognition JavaScript library based on PocketSphinx, an open source speech recognition toolkit. Artyom.js – Artyom.js is a speech recognition JavaScript library that can be used to create interactive speech applications. sonus – Sonus is a speech recognition JavaScript library based on Node.js. It can be used to create interactive voice applications on platforms such as Raspberry Pi.

That’s all.

If you’re one of the select few with the ability to create your own chatbot along the lines of Jarvis from Iron-Man, good luck, because it won’t be an easy task.

That said, if you are a skilled programmer or even just one who enjoys programming, I wish you a lot of fun.