Genoa – The two most important fire fronts – the one in the plain of Albenga and the one in the hinterland of Ventimiglia – are under control. Ground firefighters and canadair teams worked non-stop yesterday.

At dawn this morning the passage of a rain-filled disturbance helped to improve the situation, especially in the far west.

In the Savona area, however, the lightning strikes created problems: some outbreaks extinguished in Villanova d’Albenga recovered, while in Cisano Sul Neva a field that had been spared by the flames burned down.

Another fire, which broke out around midnight, in Capo Berta, between Diano and Imperia, near via Bella Madre, was extinguished around 3 in the morning, before it reached some houses. Overall, 2 thousand square meters of forest and Mediterranean scrub were burned in this fire.