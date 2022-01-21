Home page world

divide

Helpers in need: In Brandenburg, a fire engine crashed on the way to an accident with two trucks. © Julian Stähle/TNN/dpa

Dangerously slippery roads in Germany: In Thuringia alone, there were more than 90 weather-related accidents on Thursday. In Brandenburg, the fire brigade that was summoned got into trouble themselves.

Berlin – The winter has caused difficult conditions on Germany’s roads.

The Autobahn 73 was completely closed for around two hours on Thursday after several slippery accidents between Eisfeld-Süd and Coburg. Three accidents occurred in quick succession, as a result of which the roadway could no longer be safely driven on because of the accident vehicles, debris and gravel, the police said.

more on the subject Slippery roads cause accidents in northern Saarland Several accidents due to wintry roads in Thuringia Autobahn near Deidesheim completely closed after an accident

With the rush hour, the police expected even more accidents. The German Weather Service (DWD) also warned of ice in the morning.

Fire truck rolls over

Two trucks crashed in the evening in the Brandenburg district of Teltow-Fläming. The fire engine that was called to the rescue skidded and rolled over. According to initial information, three occupants were injured.

A truck accident on the A11 Berlin-Stettin caused hours of delays in both directions and around 12,000 euros in damage in Western Pomerania. As a police spokeswoman said, the semitrailer skidded on the icy road on Thursday evening and broke through the central barrier. The driver was not injured, but the tank was ruptured and fuel spilled out. The autobahn was blocked in both directions between Schmölln and Penkun for hours to recover the accident vehicle.

92 accidents in Thuringia

On Thursday afternoon and evening there were a total of 15 accidents with two serious injuries in the Mecklenburg Lake District. According to the police, most of the accidents were caused by “unadapted, too high speed on slippery winter roads”.

According to the police, there were 92 weather-related accidents in Thuringia on Thursday evening, in which a total of eleven people were injured. Among other things, a truck on the A38 motorway with an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver caused a major accident involving several vehicles. Two people were injured and the A38 had to be closed in both directions. dpa