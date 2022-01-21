There are less than two months to go until the first Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season and the great curiosity of all the fans is about the future of the seven-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton. The Briton from Mercedes has not spoken publicly since the end of the Abu Dhabi race, which he gave to Max Versappen the first world title of his career. Everyone in Brackley’s team, including Hamilton, considers the outcome of that last round of a season already in the epic of the sport an injustice. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made it clear several times that his top driver feels robbed and that he may even decide not to go back to racing.

An extreme hypothesis, which is actually viewed with skepticism by most of the experts. However, there are those who consider the ‘threat’ of a farewell of # 44 not so impossible, if certain conditions were to be met. According to the 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve the competitiveness of the W133 will make the difference whether or not Hamilton will stay in the Circus. “It depends on the goodness of the new Mercedes – explained the Canadian pilot, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport – whether it will be easy to win or not. If it gets complicated… Lewis is a bit tired, he has had quiet seasons after Nico Rosberg’s retirement, he certainly didn’t want to live a year like the last. He thought he could hit records with ease and it was not the case “.

In Hamilton’s media and social silence – something rather unusual for a champion like him, extremely active in terms of communication – Villeneuve has also developed his own theory: a contrast with his team principal, Toto Wolff. “I also interpret his silence as a way to distance yourself from Wolff. Because you can lose in style – remarked the last Williams world champion – instead Toto behaved like someone who plays Monopoly but, because he is losing, he throws everything upside down. For me it created an image damage. And Hamilton is sensitive on this issue, because he thinks about his future in America, perhaps in Hollywood “he concluded.