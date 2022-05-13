Characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses will return with a musou installment on June 24.

If you are fans of the musou, you are probably waiting for the release of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. After achieving great success with the strategic experience of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the franchise has decided to return to a base where massive combat and devastating combos abound. An assortment of mechanics and features presented in a new trailer starring the brave Blue Lions.

As we might expect from a Fire Emblem Warriors, the video published by Nintendo previews an epic confrontation between the player and numerous legions of enemies. Here, between battle and battle, some of the characters belonging to the Kingdom of Faerghus and the group of the Blue Lions, which we will recognize from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

In this sense, the advance invites us to roar together with the rest of the members of this house and fight with Dimitri, Dedue, Mercedes, Ashe, Felix, Annette, Sylvain and Ingrid. Each one has specialties such as sword attacks, powerful spells and even the possibility of fighting on horseback, so we have several options to explore which character best suits our style of play.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is scheduled for release next June 24, so there are not many weeks left for fans of the genre to enjoy the fights with the iconic characters of the franchise. For its part, the game has already shown us some of its most relevant features, but it should be noted that Nintendo has also introduced us to the protagonist of this installment.

More about: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Fire Emblem and Trailer.