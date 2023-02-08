At the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed the details of the packs 2-4 of the Expansion Passes Of Fire Emblem Engage, with the arrival of new emblems and other content. Let’s read:

New emblems are coming with upcoming Fire Emblem Engage*6 Expansion Pass packs. Package 2 introduces i new emblems Hector, emblem of Strength, Soren, emblem of Wisdom, and Camilla, emblem of Revelation. Pack 3 will instead add Chrom and Daraen, emblem of Bonds, and Veronica, emblem of Heroes. You will be able to take on additional missions to recruit these emblems. Pack 4 will unlock a new story, the Evil Chapter. The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, which includes four packs that will be released by the end of 2023, is now available for purchase in Nintendo eShop. Package 2 will be available shortly after the presentation ends.

We see some pictures of new content:

Before leaving you, we remind you that Fire Emblem Engage is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.