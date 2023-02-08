The freestyle of Fedez is destined to ignite vibrant controversy in the coming days. On the Costa Smeralda ship, the rapper held a freestyle highly topical. Without filters, the Milanese rapper used strong terms, also speaking of personal health problems with which he had to live in the recent past.

Fedez takes sides against the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Bignami

After rooting for Clare Ferragni at the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, Fedez returned to office, setting his political ideas to music, also helped by the power of the images.

Returning from advertising, Amadeus opened the connection with Fedez, live from the Costa Smeralda ship. The singer launched into a freestyle, which, as he himself explained, he had not presented for approval to the top management of Viale Mazzini.

A river of words in which he expressed considerations on the capture of the boss Matthew Messina Moneyhis fight against the cancer and the utterances of the political class.

The climax was reached when he showed a photo of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignamiwith the band of Nazibefore ripping it off. Fedez confessed that he too said about “fuck you to the four winds” in the past, but with one mitigating factor: it doesn’t do it at taxpayers’ expense.

quoting thearticle 21 excellently illustrated by Roberto Benigni last night, Fedez specified that he wanted to take on the full responsibility of the spoken words.

The issue between Fedez and Rai has been dragging on for some time. Just think of the controversy of the concert on May 1, 2021characterized by an intervention by Federico on the missed passage of the ddl Zan

At the time he launched an attack against the Northern League senator Hostellers and the party leader Matthew Salviniopposed the bill. At the time he claimed freedom of expression by bringing into play the pressures received from the heads of the public service to sweeten the text.