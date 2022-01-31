Los Mochis, Sinaloa. One Cvan was engulfed by a fire this morning on Trinidad López and Vicente Guerrero streets in the Jiquilpan neighborhood. The report to the 911 emergency service occurred at 10:10 a.m. and indicated that a vehicle was engulfed in flames and that they needed help.

Elements of Los Mochis Firefighters, they went to the sinister and after several minutes they extinguished the fire. The causes of the conflagration were not disclosed. Fortunately there were no injuries. Ahome Civil Protection personnel went to the scene.

