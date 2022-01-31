Against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia, the demand for medical masks and respirators has increased. So, during the first working week of January, twice as many masks were bought than during the January holidays, and last week the number of purchases increased by another 15-17% compared to the previous one. This was reported to Izvestia by specialists from the Chek Index analytical resource of the OFD Platform company (the largest cash receipt data operator).

Now bursts in demand for PPE are not as big as at the very beginning of the pandemic, but still, each wave of morbidity increases the activity of buyers, follows from the company’s data.

“Sales vary from region to region, depending on control and surveillance measures in public places and retail outlets, on the deterioration of the epidemiological situation,” Chek Index noted.

An increase in demand will not cause a shortage of personal protective equipment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted. The availability of PPE regions, taking into account planned supplies, averages 2-3 months. To date, capacities in the regions are only 30% loaded, and some manufacturing enterprises have returned to the production of their main products, the department stressed.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

PPE suits you: Omicron has increased the demand for masks and respirators