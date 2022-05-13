Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon, a raging fire affected around 6 hectares in a blueberry planting field located on the outskirts of town.

The event was recorded shortly before 4:00 p.m., in the area known as the Jiquilpan Branch, which is located behind the ejido 20 de Noviembre Viejo, and at the end of the ejido Primero de Mayo.

According to the information obtained at the scene, the workers were carrying out their normal activities, in an area where there were bags with coconut substrate in which they would plant the blueberry once they are installed correctly.

Read more: Fire in a paint factory is put out by 50 firefighters on the Delicias-Chihuahua highway

Suddenly they noticed that a fire began to affect the substrate; Due to the strong winds that were present at the time, coupled with the plastic in the bags and the ease of burning of the coconut substrate, the fire spread in a matter of minutes and threatened to destroy the entire facility.

Elements of the Fire Department, as well as Civil Protection and paramedics from the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa), arrived in a matter of minutes and got down to work.

The smoke swallowers began to spray water to prevent the flames from continuing to advance and causing further damage.

After about an hour the situation was brought under control, although the flames had not been completely extinguished. The causes of the fire.