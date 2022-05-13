Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- A beautiful Photographic hostel elaborated in a rustic way was installed on the Siglo XXI boardwalk, giving a tourist attraction to locals and visitors of Escuinapa, Sinaloa; the idea was developed by Arianne Garibaldi, candidate for queen of the Fiestas del Mar de Las Cabras 2022 in its 118th edition.

For several years, the Siglo XXI boardwalk has presented a serious environmental problem, since many citizens decide throw your rubbish when they walk over this crowded public space, generating a bad image and environmental damage in this environment.

Within this beauty pageant, the Municipal Government decided to implement the candidates to carry out social work for their municipality, so Arianne and her blue baton got to work.

The first action to take was clean the area, eradicate the large mounds of garbage, later they placed garbage collectorsto encourage pedestrians to put their waste in the containers and not throw it on the ground.

Free of garbage, they continued to continue their next step; Let your imagination fly to give life to the construction of a tourist hostel, which was built in a rustic way with pieces of wood.

The context created pleased the Escuinapenses, who applauded this action undertaken by the candidate for queen of the Fiestas del Mar de Las Cabras 2022, Arianne, originally from the Isla del Bosque and who seeks to position herself as the new sovereign of these maximum parties.